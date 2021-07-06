CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,465,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,791,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,660,000 after buying an additional 1,912,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

