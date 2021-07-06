Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $8.21 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $235.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of -3.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

