Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

