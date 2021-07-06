Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
