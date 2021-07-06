Coin Artist (COIN) Reaches Market Cap of $636,779.89

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $636,779.89 and $5,234.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001722 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00057351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.00986907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.28 or 0.08890923 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

