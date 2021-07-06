Colony Capital Inc. Acquires 4,800 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Colony Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty accounts for about 0.8% of Colony Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $64.82. 793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.52. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

