Colony Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Colony Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up 0.3% of Colony Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.61. 1,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,964. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

