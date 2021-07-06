Colony Capital Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Colony Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $36,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

LILAK traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.50. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

