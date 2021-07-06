Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stake Decreased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,292 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $49,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,939,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 532,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 275,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260,439 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $75.02. 1,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,606. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

