CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. CommScope has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.