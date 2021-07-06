Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives €49.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.11 ($60.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

SGO stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €56.65 ($66.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($61.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €55.39.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

