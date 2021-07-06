Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Up to $8.91

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.17. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 2,493 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,180 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,035,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,784 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,797,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,121,000 after purchasing an additional 424,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,295,011 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

