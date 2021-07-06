Comparing Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Invesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Invesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management $2.35 billion 6.34 $156.61 million $2.02 31.80 Invesco $6.15 billion 1.98 $761.60 million $1.93 13.69

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Global Management. Invesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Global Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Global Management and Invesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management 0 4 9 0 2.69 Invesco 2 6 3 0 2.09

Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus target price of $58.82, suggesting a potential downside of 8.43%. Invesco has a consensus target price of $22.05, suggesting a potential downside of 16.59%. Given Apollo Global Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than Invesco.

Dividends

Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Apollo Global Management pays out 99.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management 29.94% 17.46% 3.83% Invesco 14.32% 11.70% 3.45%

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Invesco on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. The firm provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It seeks to invest in companies based in across North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1.5 billion. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $200 million to $2.5 billion. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. The firm was formally know as Apollo Global Management, LLC. Apollo Global Management, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

