Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.26

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,130.63 or 0.99945742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00038904 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.16 or 0.01403144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.39 or 0.00411094 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00393390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005936 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,226,785 coins and its circulating supply is 11,795,692 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

