Concert Pharmaceuticals’ (CNCE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNCE opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 974.15% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.