Contrasting Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) & FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 6.40% 9.25% 6.00% FIGS N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and FIGS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $2.50 billion 2.69 $108.01 million $1.62 62.53 FIGS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than FIGS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Columbia Sportswear and FIGS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 0 3 4 0 2.57 FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82

Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus target price of $116.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.17%. FIGS has a consensus target price of $41.91, suggesting a potential downside of 4.84%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than FIGS.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats FIGS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel. It also offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots for activities on snow and ice, sandals and shoes for use in water activities, and function-first fashion footwear and casual shoes for everyday use. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names through the company owned network of branded and outlet retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce sites, and concession-based arrangements with third-parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, Internet retailers, and international distributors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 450 retail stores. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

