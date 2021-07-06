Contrasting EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

0.3% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and EnQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 2.70% 5.48% 0.55% EnQuest N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnQuest has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and EnQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 2 7 0 2.60 EnQuest 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and EnQuest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $62.70 billion 0.62 $1.38 billion N/A N/A EnQuest $865.65 million 0.53 -$625.80 million N/A N/A

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest.

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats EnQuest on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The company offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as financial market risks, data analytics, claims handling and underwriting, medical risk research, health market, capital management, and digital underwriting and analytics, as well as MIRA digital suite; and property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural reinsurance, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, remote industries, property insurance coverage, retroactive reinsurance, risk transfer, and cyber, as well as NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, cert2go, consulting aftersales and claims, prospective structured reinsurance, and Vahana AI for motor claims. It also provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, specialty coverage, reputational risk insurance, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, bioenergy plant performance insurance, solar energy insurance, wind farm insurance, mining insurance, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, oil and gas companies insurance, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, data and location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. In addition, the company offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name. MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area. The company also has interests in the PM8/Seligi and PM409 production sharing contracts in Malaysia. In addition, it holds interests in 10 operated production licenses and 3 production hubs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved and probable reserves of 279 million barrels of oil equivalents. Further, it is involved in the construction, ownership, and operation of an oil pipeline; marketing and trading of crude oil; and leasing activities. EnQuest PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.