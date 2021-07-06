Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 910,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VLRS stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 731,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $4,434,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

