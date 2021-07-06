Cortex Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.98 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $28.18 million and $3.98 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00057523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.09 or 0.00984769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.63 or 0.08839038 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 180,001,998 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

