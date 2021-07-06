COTI (COTI) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. COTI has a total market cap of $93.96 million and $22.97 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00135001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00166523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.42 or 1.00269830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.34 or 0.00960562 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

