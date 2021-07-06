Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives $39.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on COWN. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Cowen stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Analysts predict that Cowen will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,338,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $13,668,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,460,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

