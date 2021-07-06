CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.26 Million

Equities analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to announce $138.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.40 million. CRA International posted sales of $123.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $561.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $566.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $594.42 million, with estimates ranging from $580.27 million to $607.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRAI. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $728,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in CRA International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRA International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63. CRA International has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $625.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

