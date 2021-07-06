Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $165.72 or 0.00489180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $102.14 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00058796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.00960348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00044896 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

