Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,857 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

UBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

