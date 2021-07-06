Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $6.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPG. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE:CPG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. 6,138,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,982. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104,713 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,400 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $14,761,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,802 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.