Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 372.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

CRST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

CRST traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 426.80 ($5.58). The stock had a trading volume of 640,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,537. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,302.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

