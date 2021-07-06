Critical Survey: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) vs. Stem (NYSE:STEM)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EnerSys and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Stem 0 0 2 0 3.00

EnerSys presently has a consensus price target of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. Stem has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.70%. Given EnerSys’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Stem.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.40 $143.37 million $4.49 21.67 Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.81% 13.22% 5.73% Stem N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EnerSys beats Stem on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. In addition, the company offers specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Further, it provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

