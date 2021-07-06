Critical Survey: Freedom (FRHC) vs. Its Rivals

Freedom (NASDAQ: FRHC) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Freedom to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Freedom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Freedom and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom Competitors 490 2165 2171 70 2.37

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 5.17%. Given Freedom’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freedom has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freedom and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $352.55 million $142.29 million 172.68 Freedom Competitors $6.30 billion $1.13 billion 29.50

Freedom’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Freedom. Freedom is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Freedom has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom’s peers have a beta of 1.59, indicating that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 40.36% 67.99% 9.95% Freedom Competitors 34.00% 20.89% 5.67%

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

