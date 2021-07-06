Crowny (CRWNY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $104,854.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Crowny has a market cap of $1.38 million and $104,854.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00132776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00166784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,373.90 or 0.99745136 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.97 or 0.00966197 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.