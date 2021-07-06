Crypto Sports One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,540.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $267,378.66 and $1,540.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.