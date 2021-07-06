CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 196,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.85.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -4.04%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Gill bought 70,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan W. Byers bought 31,130 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,590.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,080.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 126,130 shares of company stock worth $202,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 6.0% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

