CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 218,871 shares during the period. 46.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 22,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,583. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.