Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White Sells 60,653 Shares

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25.
- On Friday, May 14th, W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79.
CWK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 907,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,698. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
