Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White Sells 60,653 Shares

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25.

On Friday, May 14th, W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79.

CWK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 907,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,698. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

