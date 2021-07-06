Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DADA. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,268 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,059,000 after purchasing an additional 553,571 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after purchasing an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 154,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $20,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.