DAOBet (BET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $393.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $492,281.40 and approximately $393.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,066.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.70 or 0.01493272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00418811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00089681 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000175 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.