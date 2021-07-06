Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DVDCF. HSBC raised Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.85.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

