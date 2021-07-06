DEAPcoin Trading Up 18% This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.60 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00059193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.77 or 0.00970839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044855 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,120,112,167 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.