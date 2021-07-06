Decentral Games (DG) Tops One Day Volume of $533,673.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $32.93 million and approximately $533,673.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $116.55 or 0.00340183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00134240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00167181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,279.70 or 1.00056936 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.82 or 0.00953946 BTC.

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,514 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

