DeepOnion Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $2,393.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049069 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00036730 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,527,768 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

