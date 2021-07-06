DeFiner (FIN) Trading Up 21.2% Over Last Week

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $318,827.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,354,876 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

