Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DGEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Diageo alerts:

OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. Diageo has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $50.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.