DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) & Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Critical Review

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 43.97%. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 429.23%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals -0.87% 48.85% 4.35% DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -59.83% -56.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals $1.99 billion 0.78 $91.06 million $0.52 9.88 DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 158.55 -$12.29 million ($0.78) -5.41

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics. DiaMedica Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amneal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories. The Specialty segment is involved in the development, promotion, distribution, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders, endocrinology, parasitic infections, and other therapeutic areas. It also offers licensed, owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as Rytary for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; Zomig for the treatment of migraine headaches; Emverm a chewable tablets for the treatment of pinworm, whipworm, common roundworm, common hookworm, and American hookworm in single or mixed infections; and Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The AvKARE segment provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals under the AvKARE and AvPAK names, as well as medical and surgical products; and packaging and wholesale distribution of pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers. The company sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, and individual pharmacies. It operates in the United States, India, Ireland, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Atlas Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

