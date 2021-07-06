Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.92.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

