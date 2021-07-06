DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $8.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.64.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

NYSE DRH opened at $9.70 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after buying an additional 3,410,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,272,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $15,450,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.