Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 49,144 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,625,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $170,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

