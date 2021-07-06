Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 703,437 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 703,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $174,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Xerox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Xerox by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

