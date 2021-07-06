Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 974,211 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,416,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 974,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $165,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after buying an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,739,000 after buying an additional 310,167 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Umpqua by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,351,000 after buying an additional 112,694 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

UMPQ stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.