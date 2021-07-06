DLocal Limited’s (NASDAQ:DLO) Quiet Period Will End on July 13th

DLocal’s (NASDAQ:DLO) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 13th. DLocal had issued 29,411,765 shares in its public offering on June 3rd. The total size of the offering was $617,647,065 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During DLocal’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Get DLocal alerts:

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. DLocal has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.