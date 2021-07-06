DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Lowered by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,682 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of DocuSign worth $41,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.50. 39,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of -258.16, a P/E/G ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

