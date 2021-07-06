DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $293.61

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $293.61 and last traded at $288.24, with a volume of 76129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of -258.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.10.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

