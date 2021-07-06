DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $293.61

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $293.61 and last traded at $288.24, with a volume of 76129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.82.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of -258.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.10.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
