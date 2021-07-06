Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $476.80

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $476.80 and last traded at $476.35, with a volume of 3569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.42.

The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

